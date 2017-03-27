PA Court Says FF Union Can Negotiate ...

PA Court Says FF Union Can Negotiate Minimum Staffing

March 29--ALLENTOWN -- The state Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Allentown firefighters, finding that their union can negotiate the minimum number of firefighters on a shift because it has a direct impact on safety. In a unanimous decision Tuesday that affects municipalities with professional fire departments across Pennsylvania, the court rejected Allentown's argument that shift staffing was an issue for managers to decide because of its impact on city finances.

