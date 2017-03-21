Official: No mistake when cellphone suspect released in Ga.
No one in Lehigh Valley law enforcement made a mistake when a man who would eventually be charged with theft from a Verizon store in Forks Township was released in February from a prison in Georgia, a Northampton County official said Monday. Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen would not say if Nadir Naim Chandler, 25, of 1200 block of Livingston Street in Bethlehem , was on the radar of Forks or Palmer Township police when he was sentenced Feb. 24 to time served after being picked up in a Dec. 7 traffic stop in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,579
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Dudley
|8,063
|Pastor's Son Is Convicted Of Bank Robbery (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|fistfucker
|3
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|94
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|313,615
|SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's Allentown neig...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC