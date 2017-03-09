Musikfest rocks out on 2017 festival ...

Musikfest rocks out on 2017 festival poster

The work, depicting energetic musicians framed in rich blue hues and a blast of bright colors behind them, "captures the spirit and intensity of the festival by focusing on the people who drive the event - the performers," the festival says in a release. The work, celebrating Musikfest's exciting 34th year, was created by Bethlehem-based painter and illustrator Bobby Zeik, who expertly blends street art techniques with fine art style to create pop art and abstract pieces.

