Movies and music: 'Sgt. Pepper' in Bethlehem, silent feature in Allentown
At Bethlehem's Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas, you can see 'Deconstructing the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band,' a cinematic account of a number of lectures given by composer and musicologist Scott Freiman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|POTUS
|1,503,377
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|23 min
|fistfucker
|20
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|24 min
|fistfucker
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|8,045
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|4
|anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC