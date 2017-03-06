Man on bail for allegedly siccing dog on trooper back in jail
A Slate Belt man awaiting trial for allegedly burglarizing a restaurant and then siccing a dog on a trooper is back behind bars, this time in Lehigh County. Steven Berliner, of the 200 block of East Central Avenue in Bango r, is accused of pointing a stolen gun at a man outside a Lehigh County motel, then hiding the firearm in the bathtub of his room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,502,484
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|38 min
|fistfucker
|11
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|53 min
|ffj
|313,413
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,042
|Bennett to campaign for Congress : The Morning ... (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|16 hr
|silly rabbit
|13
|Bruce Lebitz's healthy approach to Easton-Phill... (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Believe Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC