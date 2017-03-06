Man on bail for allegedly siccing dog on trooper back in jail

A Slate Belt man awaiting trial for allegedly burglarizing a restaurant and then siccing a dog on a trooper is back behind bars, this time in Lehigh County. Steven Berliner, of the 200 block of East Central Avenue in Bango r, is accused of pointing a stolen gun at a man outside a Lehigh County motel, then hiding the firearm in the bathtub of his room.

