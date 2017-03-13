Man, 24, can't stay away from Liberty High School, cops say
A 24-year-old Allentown man banned from Liberty High School has been charged with criminal trespass after returning to the school last week. Bethlehem police shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Marzucco allegedly was found in the gym of the high school, 1115 Linden St. An athletic director saw Marzucco walk in through the gym's entrance and when he approached him, Marzucco ran back outside, police said.
