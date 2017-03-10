Macungie's Chelsea Lyn Meyer finding sudden music success, after years of work
Singer/guitarist Chelsea Lyn Meyer is the kind of musician who has been an overnight success - after working at it most of her life. Meyer's profile as a performer in the Lehigh Valley has increased in the past two years, and this year she is nominated in 13 categories in Sunday's 18th Lehigh Valley Music Awards.
