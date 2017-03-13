Lehigh Valley snow cancellations and emergencies
The Foundation for the Bethlehem Area School District has postponed its second annual Celebration Dinner scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 14. The Bach at Noon concert by the Bach Choir and Bach Festival Orchestra scheduled for March 14 at Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem has been canceled. The Upper Bucks Small Business EXPO & Conference will be held noon to 4 p.m. March 16 at Bucks Count Community College, 1 Hillendale Road, Perkasie.
