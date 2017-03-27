Lehigh Valley now ranked 5th in Northeast development
It's an entity you won't find on a map, but a regional identity ... to market the amazing assets of this Valley." The Lehigh Valley has worked its way into the top five Northeast markets for economic development , according to the 2016 ranking by the industry publication Site Selection magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|27 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,819
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|8,077
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|160
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Mabinogi
|313,678
|3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of imprope...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i...
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC