Julie Simms to marry Jason Goldan

Mr. and Mrs. John A. Simms of Hampton are proud to announce the engagement, and forthcoming marriage of their eldest daughter Julie A. Simms, to Jason W. Goldan, youngest son of Donna McCallen of Hillsborough. The couple met at Moravian College in Bethlehem PA, Julie '02 and Jason '00, and they reconnected in November 2012.

