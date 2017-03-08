Julie Simms to marry Jason Goldan
Mr. and Mrs. John A. Simms of Hampton are proud to announce the engagement, and forthcoming marriage of their eldest daughter Julie A. Simms, to Jason W. Goldan, youngest son of Donna McCallen of Hillsborough. The couple met at Moravian College in Bethlehem PA, Julie '02 and Jason '00, and they reconnected in November 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Brad
|1,503,187
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|18
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|12 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|9
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|8,044
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC