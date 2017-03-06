How about a Sunday roast for your DOG? Tesco launch posh pet food -...

How about a Sunday roast for your DOG...

Supermarket chain Tesco is the first UK store to launch fresh pet food as animal mad Brits want only the best for their pampered pooches and moggies. Britain's biggest grocer is packing chiller cabinets with posh nosh for cats and dogs as clean eating enters the pet world.

