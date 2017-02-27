High-Tech, Cross-Browser Fingerprinting

Do you trust that getting rid of third party cookies keeps you safe from tracking? Think again as there's a new cross-browser tracking that can follow you no matter how often you delete cookies or switch browser. Nowadays, privacy issues arising from surfing the web are well known to the public and so are their countermeasures: cleaning your browser's cache, removing cookies, deleting history, installing ad-blockers and privacy aware extensions which reveal the trackers behind every page you visit.

