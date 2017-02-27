High-Tech, Cross-Browser Fingerprinting

High-Tech, Cross-Browser Fingerprinting

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: I programmer

Do you trust that getting rid of third party cookies keeps you safe from tracking? Think again as there's a new cross-browser tracking that can follow you no matter how often you delete cookies or switch browser. Nowadays, privacy issues arising from surfing the web are well known to the public and so are their countermeasures: cleaning your browser's cache, removing cookies, deleting history, installing ad-blockers and privacy aware extensions which reveal the trackers behind every page you visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I programmer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,499,538
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 59 min MichaelNorcross 3,838
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr rshermr 8,029
News Allentown's Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen closed ... 2 hr silly rabbit 1
News Northampton County judge blasts recusal demand (Mar '09) Tue silly rabbit 18
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue silly rabbit 313,393
Is 40 Below the best club in the Lehigh Valley?? (Apr '08) Mon Reggie 98
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC