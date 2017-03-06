Handcuffed suspect bolts from trooper...

Handcuffed suspect bolts from troopers, is caught after he falls

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A handcuffed man who ran away from Pennsylvania State Police only got about 100 yards before falling and getting caught, troopers said. Jay Z. Thomas, of the 800 block of Jackson Street in Allentown , was only facing summary charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Cheech the Conser... 1,502,382
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Bad Visit 8,041
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr Susanm 313,403
News Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te... 9 hr silly rabbit 13
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 10 hr silly rabbit 10
News Bruce Lebitz's healthy approach to Easton-Phill... (Apr '09) Sun Believe Phart 5
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) Sun SAS 92
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC