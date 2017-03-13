Find out what's next for Martin Tower at upcoming meeting
The owners of Martin Tower are holding their first public meeting in years to discuss the remediation of Bethlehem's tallest building. In January, the 53-acre site at Eighth and Eaton Avenues in West Bethlehem was surrounded with with temporary fencing in anticipation of demolition work.
