Family: Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presents 'James and the Giant Peach'
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre brings Roald Dahl's 'James and the Giant Peach' to Bethlehem Friday to March 26. Children will be taken on a wild adventure when Pennsylvania Youth Theatre brings author Roald Dahl's classic "James and the Giant Peach" to life. It runs at the Ice House in Bethlehem from Friday to March 26. Anything is possible for young James Trotter, who discovers a magical escape from his cruel aunts Spiker and Sponge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,506,359
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|313,505
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|18
|14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Dudley
|8,058
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|30
|Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09)
|Mar 12
|Cchs sucks
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC