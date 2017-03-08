Family: Hot Wheels exhibit races into Reading Public Museum
The entire family can be part of a race team working to build and test the fastest speed machines at the newest exhibit at the Reading Public Museum. "Hot Wheels: Race to Win" runs through April 25. The exhibit gives a behind-the-scenes look at the world of racing and the scientific process of designing super-fast cars.
