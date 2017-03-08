Election 2017: Here's who's running in Northampton County
At least at the county level, the primary election season is shaping up to be a practice run for the 2017 general election. None of the Northampton County government races have primary election challenges, according to unofficial filings submitted by the Tuesday deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Julia
|1,503,670
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|11 min
|fistfucker
|7
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|11 min
|fistfucker
|24
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Brad
|8,050
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC