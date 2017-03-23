Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas - PBC on FS1, April 4

Former title challenger Edner Cherry will meet once-beaten Omar Douglas in a 10-round lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, April 4 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa. Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features an eight-round showdown between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton and Luis Rosario plus Bethlehem's Frank DeAlba taking on Massachusetts-native Ryan Kielczweski in an eight-round super featherweight attraction.

