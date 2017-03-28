Did Bon Jovi think South Bethlehem lo...

Did Bon Jovi think South Bethlehem looked like old N.J. neighborhood...

Did Bon Jovi think South Bethlehem looked like old N.J. neighborhood in 'This House is Nor For Sale' video? If the video for the title track of rock band Bon Jovi 's newest album "This House is Not for Sale," which contains scenes of South Bethlehem, are supposed to represent Jon Bon Jovi's old neighborhood in New Jersey, it wasn't his idea, band members say. In a telephone news conference to promote the band's tour to support the new album, founding Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres told Lehigh Valley Music the Bethlehem scenes simply were the choice of a location scout.

