Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Arlo Guthrie, Splintered Sunlight...

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, the solo project of the former Black Crowes singer; iconic folk singer Arlo Guthrie; and Grateful Dead tribute band Splintered Sunlight returning for its annual summer residency are among the nine new shows announced at ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. Tickets for the shows go on sale 10 a.m. March 21 to ArtsQuest members and 10 a.m. March 24 to the public at www.steelstacks.org and 610-332-3378.

