Car buyers and dreamers pack the the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

The Lehigh Valley Auto Show marks its 20th year with some new features - a fourth tent of automobiles, vintage car display, on-site test drives and more. The four-day event at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus draws thousands for a peek at vehicles that range from the practical family sedan to wish-list sportscars.

