Car buyers and dreamers pack the the Lehigh Valley Auto Show
The Lehigh Valley Auto Show marks its 20th year with some new features - a fourth tent of automobiles, vintage car display, on-site test drives and more. The four-day event at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus draws thousands for a peek at vehicles that range from the practical family sedan to wish-list sportscars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,508,756
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,657
|10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
|Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Al...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|2
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|96
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC