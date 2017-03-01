Cancellation takes the Cake from Levitt Pavilion lineup

Indie alternative rock band Cake, which was to have opened ArtsQuest's summer paid-concert series at Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks in Bethlehem on May 25, has canceled. The statment said customers who bought tickets via credit and debit cards can expect their refund to be automatically processed by March 10. People who bought tickets with cash or check must present their tickets in person at the ArtsQuest Center Box Office, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, for a refund, the statement said.

