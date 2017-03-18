Call Board: Pennsylvania Playhouse 'S...

Call Board: Pennsylvania Playhouse 'Sister Act' auditions

32 min ago

Pennsylvania Playhouse will hold auditions for its summer musical, "Sister Act," 7-9 p.m. April 23 and 26 at the theater on Illick's Mill Road in Bethlehem. Auditioners should prepare 32 bars of a song.

