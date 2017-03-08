Body of missing man found near Pa. canal
It has been an agonizing month for a family in eastern Pennsylvania, who reported their loved one missing Feb. 22 after being alarmed by the 41-year-old's absence and greatly concerned for his well-being. The grim discovery of a body Tuesday on an abandoned railroad bed near the Lehigh Canal has provided one answer as to what happened to Jeremy Raisanen, 41, of Bethlehem, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Katrina
|1,505,522
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Junket
|313,459
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|15
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|30
|Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Cchs sucks
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC