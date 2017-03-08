Body of missing man found near Pa. canal

Body of missing man found near Pa. canal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: PennLive.com

It has been an agonizing month for a family in eastern Pennsylvania, who reported their loved one missing Feb. 22 after being alarmed by the 41-year-old's absence and greatly concerned for his well-being. The grim discovery of a body Tuesday on an abandoned railroad bed near the Lehigh Canal has provided one answer as to what happened to Jeremy Raisanen, 41, of Bethlehem, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Katrina 1,505,522
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Junket 313,459
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 7 hr silly rabbit 15
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Sun silly rabbit 30
News Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09) Sun Cchs sucks 16
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Sat silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Northampton County was issued at March 13 at 3:00PM EDT

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC