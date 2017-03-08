Body of missing man found near Pa. canal

It has been an agonizing month for a family in eastern Pennsylvania, who reported their loved one missing Feb. 22 after being alarmed by the 41-year-old's absence and greatly concerned for his well-being. The grim discovery of a body Tuesday on an abandoned railroad bed near the Lehigh Canal has provided one answer as to what happened to Jeremy Raisanen, 41, of Bethlehem, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.