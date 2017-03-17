Bethlehem's The Bayou named to OpenTa...

Bethlehem's The Bayou named to OpenTable's Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants list

The Bayou Southern Kitchen & Bar in Bethlehem has been named to OpenTable's Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America list, the online restaurant-reservation service company announced Friday. The Bayou Southern Kitchen & Bar in Bethlehem has been named to OpenTable's Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America list, the online restaurant-reservation service company announced Friday.

