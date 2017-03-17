Bethlehem's The Bayou named to OpenTable's Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants list
The Bayou Southern Kitchen & Bar in Bethlehem has been named to OpenTable's Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America list, the online restaurant-reservation service company announced Friday. The Bayou Southern Kitchen & Bar in Bethlehem has been named to OpenTable's Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America list, the online restaurant-reservation service company announced Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Henry
|1,506,899
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,539
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|20
|Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in...
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|1
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Bigbuggie
|16
|14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|Dudley
|8,058
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC