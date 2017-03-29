Bethlehem's Frank Banko Cinemas scree...

Bethlehem's Frank Banko Cinemas screens 1946 'Beauty and the Beast'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Morning Call

Josette Day and Jean Marais star in 'La Belle et la Bete,' one of the first cinematic adaptations of the fairy tale of 'Beauty and the Beast.' Jean Cocteau's 1946 masterpiece screens Monday at Frank Banko Cinemas in Bethlehem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min Ex-Lesbians River 1,511,180
News Coffeehouse brews controversy with political pu... 45 min silly rabbit 1
News Let's call them 'constitutional cities,' not 's... 1 hr silly rabbit 5
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown 2 hr silly rabbit 14
Patricia Rorrer (Aug '15) 4 hr PortobelloGal 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr John-K 313,714
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr global warming by... 8,123
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC