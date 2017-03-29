Bethlehem's Frank Banko Cinemas screens 1946 'Beauty and the Beast'
Josette Day and Jean Marais star in 'La Belle et la Bete,' one of the first cinematic adaptations of the fairy tale of 'Beauty and the Beast.' Jean Cocteau's 1946 masterpiece screens Monday at Frank Banko Cinemas in Bethlehem.
