Bethlehem's Corked to 'welcome everyone' with more affordable dishes, TVs and more
Beginning April 10, Corked Wine Bar Steak & Seafood at 515 Main St. in Bethlehem is looking to "welcome everyone" with more medium price points, extended hours and additional televisions, owner Joe Grisafi said.
