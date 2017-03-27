Bethlehem students dance to help kids with cancer
The Bethlehem Area School District held its mini-THON 2017 at the Liberty High School gym and outside at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. The daylong event challenged students to keep moving in any way possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,509,912
|Bar shooting leaves three people shot and polic...
|3 hr
|redco loonie bin
|1
|Mom beat, choked girl over wrong Bible verses,a
|3 hr
|redco loonie bin
|1
|Middletown woman accused of beating daughter ov...
|3 hr
|redco loonie bin
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Dudley
|8,077
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|160
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|Mabinogi
|313,678
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC