'Air sex' championships coming to Ste...

'Air sex' championships coming to SteelStacks

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Air sex - the competitive, adult anatomical equivalent of air guitar that's intended to be hilarious -- is coming to SteelStacks in Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Air Sex Championships, in which competitors pantomime doing the dirty , will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 6 in the Blast Furnace Room at ArtsQuest Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,505,247
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 3 hr silly rabbit 15
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 19 hr cpeter1313 313,457
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 21 hr silly rabbit 30
News Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09) Sun Cchs sucks 16
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Sat silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Northampton County was issued at March 13 at 8:49AM EDT

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC