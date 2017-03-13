'Air sex' championships coming to SteelStacks
Air sex - the competitive, adult anatomical equivalent of air guitar that's intended to be hilarious -- is coming to SteelStacks in Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Air Sex Championships, in which competitors pantomime doing the dirty , will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 6 in the Blast Furnace Room at ArtsQuest Center.
