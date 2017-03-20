Abbas to Greenblatt: Peace deal is po...

Abbas to Greenblatt: Peace deal is possible

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump's special representative for international negotiations, that a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians is possible, a US Consulate statement said. "President Abbas told Mr. Greenblatt that under President Trump's leadership a historic peace deal is possible, and that it will enhance security throughout the region," the statement said.

