Abbas to Greenblatt: Peace deal is possible
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump's special representative for international negotiations, that a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians is possible, a US Consulate statement said. "President Abbas told Mr. Greenblatt that under President Trump's leadership a historic peace deal is possible, and that it will enhance security throughout the region," the statement said.
