10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud in Lehigh Valley Updated at
Ten people have been charged in relation to prescription fraud, including some medical professionals, said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and District Attorney Jim Martin. The majority of the offenses involve opioids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|sonicfilter
|1,508,423
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|42 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|57 min
|silly rabbit
|14
|Toomey a no-show at protesters' town hall in Al...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,639
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|96
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|34
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC