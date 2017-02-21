Wrestler's dad sues to attend matches...

Wrestler's dad sues to attend matches at rival school

Read more: WWSB

A Pennsylvania man has sued to overturn a ban that could keep him from attending his son's high school wrestling tournaments at a rival school. Liberty High School in Bethlehem sent Ken Fenstermacher a letter barring him from its gymnasium for unspecified "offensive behavior" during a Feb. 2 match.

