Thief steals Paypal account, then items sent to victim, cops say
An unknown thief stole the Paypal account information of a 43-year-old North Whitehall Township woman and then swiped the items after they were delivered to her home, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police in Bethlehem said the thefts occurred between Oct. 25 to Jan. 7 in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive.
