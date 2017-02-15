Thief steals Paypal account, then ite...

Thief steals Paypal account, then items sent to victim, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NJ.com

An unknown thief stole the Paypal account information of a 43-year-old North Whitehall Township woman and then swiped the items after they were delivered to her home, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police in Bethlehem said the thefts occurred between Oct. 25 to Jan. 7 in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Realtime 1,490,884
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... 7 hr silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 hr silly rabbit 313,268
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Mon silly rabbit 6
agape flights of venice florida Mon silly rabbit 2
News Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown Mon silly rabbit 1
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Mon Doright 56
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Northampton County was issued at February 08 at 3:21PM EST

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC