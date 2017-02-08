Theater: Civic presents cheeky '9 to 5: The Musical'
A musical based on a hit 1980 movie about a sexist boss and three women who fight back still resonates today. Civic Theatre will present "9 to 5: The Musical" beginning Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,491,501
|Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessiv...
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|6
|agape flights of venice florida
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC