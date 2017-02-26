Teen Trayvon Martin remembered on ann...

Teen Trayvon Martin remembered on anniversary of shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

About 100 demontrators attend a rally Sunday at Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem to hear speeches marking the five-year anniversary of the shooting death of Florida teenager, Trayvon Martin. About 100 demontrators attend a rally Sunday at Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem to hear speeches marking the five-year anniversary of the shooting death of Florida teenager, Trayvon Martin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Cheech the Conser... 1,498,173
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 8,023
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 3 hr silly rabbit 3,833
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 5 hr silly rabbit 49
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr silly rabbit 313,390
News Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06) Sat silly rabbit 4
News Two jailed after Bethlehem incident -- themorni... (Aug '07) Feb 23 IdiotsInAmerica2017 37
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC