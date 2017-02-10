Teen hides gun in toilet after firing it on street, Bethlehem cops say
An 18-year-old man found a gun Thursday night on a Bethlehem street, and was examining the gun when it accidentally fired, city police said. Bethlehem police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a toilet inside 50 W. Goepp St., on the right, in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|dem
|1,493,276
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Charm3950
|3,823
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|1
|Bethlehem homicide victim linked to prior shoot...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Facebook video leads to driver who dragged offi...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown wants to help small businesses fight ...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC