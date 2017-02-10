Teen hides gun in toilet after firing...

Teen hides gun in toilet after firing it on street, Bethlehem cops say

Friday Feb 10

An 18-year-old man found a gun Thursday night on a Bethlehem street, and was examining the gun when it accidentally fired, city police said. Bethlehem police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a toilet inside 50 W. Goepp St., on the right, in the city.

Bethlehem, PA

