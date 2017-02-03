Son feared attacking dad would kill him, Bethlehem police say
A Bethlehem man threw his son to the ground and choked him to the point of passing out Thursday afternoon, according to city police. Luis Padilla, 52, was arrested on multiple felonies and sent to Northampton County Prison in the incident at his home in the 1400 block of Stefko Boulevard.
