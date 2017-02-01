Slate Belt businesses commit $750K to revitalize boroughs

Portland, Bangor, Pen Argyl, and Wind Gap will benefit from the state's first multi-municipal Neighborhood Partnership Program as they jointly plan and implement community revitalization initiatives as part of a six-year project, officials said. Merchants Bank of Bangor, Waste Management, ESSA Bank & Trust, and Lafayette Ambassador Bank have pledged a total of $775,000 toward the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.