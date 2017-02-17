See how much Bethlehem baby Jesus 'prank' cost woman
The Bethlehem Township woman accused of stealing the baby Jesus from Bethlehem 's Nativity scene was ordered Tuesday to pay $254.50 in fines and costs, according to court staff. Jacqueline Ross, 50, of the 5200 block of Freemansburg Avenue, pleaded guilty before District Judge Roy Manwaring II to a non-traffic citation for defiant trespass.
