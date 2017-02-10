'Sasha Cohen' wants $2,300? Bank's suspicions confirmed, cops say
A Bethlehem woman is accused of using a fake identification and trying to withdraw $2,300 from a nonexistent account at a bank in Hanover Township , Northampton County. Matie R. Young, 19, of the 700 block of Pawnee Street, claimed to be Sasha Cohen during the visit about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to TD Bank, 3759 Bath Pike , according to Colonial Regional police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Copout
|1,493,346
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Charm3950
|3,823
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|1
|Bethlehem homicide victim linked to prior shoot...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Facebook video leads to driver who dragged offi...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown wants to help small businesses fight ...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC