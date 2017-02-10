'Sasha Cohen' wants $2,300? Bank's su...

'Sasha Cohen' wants $2,300? Bank's suspicions confirmed, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NJ.com

A Bethlehem woman is accused of using a fake identification and trying to withdraw $2,300 from a nonexistent account at a bank in Hanover Township , Northampton County. Matie R. Young, 19, of the 700 block of Pawnee Street, claimed to be Sasha Cohen during the visit about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to TD Bank, 3759 Bath Pike , according to Colonial Regional police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Copout 1,493,346
News Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09) 3 hr Charm3950 3,823
News Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te... Sun silly rabbit 1
News Bethlehem homicide victim linked to prior shoot... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Facebook video leads to driver who dragged offi... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Allentown wants to help small businesses fight ... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07) Feb 10 silly rabbit 2
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC