'Sasha Cohen' wants $2,300? Bank's suspicions confirmed, cops say

A Bethlehem woman is accused of using a fake identification and trying to withdraw $2,300 from a nonexistent account at a bank in Hanover Township , Northampton County. Matie R. Young, 19, of the 700 block of Pawnee Street, claimed to be Sasha Cohen during the visit about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to TD Bank, 3759 Bath Pike , according to Colonial Regional police.

