Santana gives Musikfest its earliest headliner sellout, sort of
Musikfest , the music festival held each August in downtown Bethlehem, has set a record for the earliest sellout of an act on its main stage - sort of. All but 30 of the regularly-priced tickets for the 6,584-capacity main Steel Stage available pioneering Latin rock guitarist Santana's opening-night concert at the festival at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 were gone as of Tuesday morning, according to its online ticket site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Putins Puppet
|1,490,919
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|6
|agape flights of venice florida
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Man shot twice, perpetrator is sought in Allentown
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Doright
|56
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC