Santana gives Musikfest its earliest headliner sellout, sort of

Musikfest , the music festival held each August in downtown Bethlehem, has set a record for the earliest sellout of an act on its main stage - sort of. All but 30 of the regularly-priced tickets for the 6,584-capacity main Steel Stage available pioneering Latin rock guitarist Santana's opening-night concert at the festival at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 were gone as of Tuesday morning, according to its online ticket site.

