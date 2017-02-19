Pair arrested in porch package thefts, Lower Saucon police say
The police said the thefts were first reported 10:30 a.m. Friday, and officers found several empty and opened boxes in the neighborhood of Woodfield Drive, Majestic Overlook Drive and Pleasant Drive. Township police alerted area departments to be on the lookout for an older sedan with multiple stickers on the trunk.
