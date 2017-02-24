New Cirque It! festival to bring circ...

New Cirque It! festival to bring circus music, performances, art to South Bethlehem

21 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

A new three-day festival will showcase the circus arts and feature music, indoor and outdoor theater, clowning is coming to South Bethlehem in July, it was announced Friday. Cirque It!, with free and low-cost shows featuring internationally touring artists as well as local performers, will be July 14-16.

