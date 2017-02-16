Michael Beechert's Guide to the Stars: Economics Professor William Fischel
William Fischel is Professor of Economics as well as the Robert C. 1925 and Hilda Hardy Professor of Legal Studies. His primary field of expertise is local government, which while usually lacking the fireworks and drama of national politics, oftentimes plays a much more significant role in how ordinary citizens lead their day-to-day lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Joe's Dartblog.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|Coca-Cola
|1,495,544
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,295
|Fitus T Bluster's Daughter Serially Bangs Lands... (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|Exam questions1
|3,825
|Hospital ratings sometimes conflict and confuse...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Street Medicine makes house calls to homeless
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|Feb 14
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC