Meth, ammo found in fugitive's car, Bethlehem cops say

A Lehigh County fugitive was arrested in Bethlehem , and found with more than $1,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine plus paraphernalia, ammunition and other contraband, city police said. David Reppert, 32, of the 2200 block of West Highland Ave. in Allentown, was stopped for traffic violations about 7:35 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Montclair Avenue on South Side Bethlehem, police said.

