Man pleads in mistaken-identity 2006...

A man charged in the murder of another teenager in what authorities called a case of mistaken identity has pleaded guilty for the second time in a decade, but this time his sentence may allow his release from prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Paul Serrano III pleaded guilty Tuesday in Northampton County in exchange for a 35-year-to-life sentence in the slaying of 15-year-old Kevin Muzila of Bethlehem a week before Christmas in 2006.

