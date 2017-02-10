Man convicted of involuntary...

An eastern Pennsylvania man has been acquitted of third-degree murder but convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the son who lived for more than two decades in a vegetative state after a brain injury. Forty-seven-year-old Christopher Barber, who served six years in the 1990s on an aggravated assault conviction in the case, was freed after a time-served term.

