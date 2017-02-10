Man convicted of involuntary...

Man convicted of involuntary...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

An eastern Pennsylvania man has been acquitted of third-degree murder but convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the son who lived for more than two decades in a vegetative state after a brain injury. Forty-seven-year-old Christopher Barber, who served six years in the 1990s on an aggravated assault conviction in the case, was freed after a time-served term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Obama who 1,492,422
News Allentown wants to help small businesses fight ... 6 hr silly rabbit 1
News Police: Two stole $200,000 in baby formula from... (Mar '07) 20 hr silly rabbit 2
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Fri Mydawgz 57
News Cops' 25 shots at fleeing suspect was 'excessiv... Thu silly rabbit 1
News Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen... Feb 8 silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC