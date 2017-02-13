Major candy maker sued

Monday Read more: Fox News

According to TMZ , a woman in California is suing the makers of Mike and Ike candies for allegedly tricking her into buying a nearly half-empty box of sweets. In the lawsuit filed against the Bethlehem, Pa.-based Just Born Quality Confections , the woman claims she paid $4 for a box of Mike and Ikes at a movie theater in California, but estimates that it was filled with 46 percent air.

