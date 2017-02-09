Long-closed High Street bridge to reopen as new span
Six years after it was closed , construction is slated to start this spring on a new High Street bridge on the Bethlehem - Hellertown border. The one-lane wooden bridge was closed by Bethlehem in June of 2011 after an inspection detected rotting wood and deteriorating mason supports.
