Long-closed High Street bridge to reopen as new span

Six years after it was closed , construction is slated to start this spring on a new High Street bridge on the Bethlehem - Hellertown border. The one-lane wooden bridge was closed by Bethlehem in June of 2011 after an inspection detected rotting wood and deteriorating mason supports.

