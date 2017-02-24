Lehigh Valley Music Award performers include top nominees, hot prospects, veterans, more

Singer and bandleader Chelsea Lyn Meyer will be among 15 performers at the Lehigh Valley Music Awards on March 5 Singer and bandleader Chelsea Lyn Meyer will be among 15 performers at the Lehigh Valley Music Awards on March 5 Singer and bandleader Chelsea Lyn Meyer will be among 15 performers at the Lehigh Valley Music Awards on March 5 Fifteen artists representing music as diverse as folk, classical, classic rock and DJs have been announced for performances at the 18th Lehigh Valley Music Awards. Roots rocker Scott Marshall , who was won 23 awards in the past five years and is up for a record 14 awards this year - including Best All-Around Performer on both the Industry and Fan ballots -- leads the line-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.